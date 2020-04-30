Darlene Sampson, age 80, of Rice Lake, WI died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
She was born June 15, 1939 in Barronett, WI to Oscar and Della Pierson (Van Winkle). Darlene attended Barronett grade school, she graduated from Cumberland High School in 1957. Darlene was married to Ronald Sampson on September 14, 1957. Darlene worked at Woolworth's in Rice Lake until moving to Virginia with her husband who was in the Army. After Ron left the Army they returned to Rice Lake and she started working at Wright Products. In May of 1971 her dream of becoming a mother became a reality when she and Ron adopted Jeff. That little guy brought her so much joy and happiness. She worked at Wright Products for approximately 30 years and retired in July of 2003. Shortly after retirement Darlene became ill and required a liver transplant. She was a 17 year survivor of the liver transplant. She was also a member of the Moose club for many years.
Darlene loved her flower gardens, flea markets, going to garage sales and auctions, going to casinos, playing cards and dice with friends and family, playing bingo and going for rides.
She is survived by her son, Jeff and daughter-in- law, Tina of Bloomer, WI; a sister, Marjorie Ewen of Coon Rapids, MN and a sister-in-law, Elsie Stodola of Rice Lake, WI and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron Sampson, her parents, Oscar and Della Pierson, three brothers, Lloyd, Howard and Ronald, and four sisters, Helen, Evelyn, Ethel and Jeanne.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
