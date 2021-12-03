Darlene Ann (Gunderson) McGiffin, age 79, of Rice Lake, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 27, 2021. She was born on March 19, 1942 in Rice Lake to Milton and Margaret (Minkel) Gunderson. Darlene graduated from Barron Senior High School in 1960 and was married the following June. Through the years, Darlene lived in many places across the country.
Darlene was never one to sit still and had many interests to keep her busy. She loved to garden, bake, cook, decorate, and help her friends. She was also a faithful member of Salem Lutheran Church in Barron, where she was involved with Sunday school, bible study, and various other service and volunteer opportunities. She also volunteered extensively with 4-H and the Barron County Fair.
For many years, Darlene was a devoted stay-at-home mother to her three sons. Most recently, she worked as a Medical Records Specialist for the Marshfield Clinic in Rice Lake for many years and only recently retired in January 2021. She previously worked for the Barron School District and Bona Casa restaurant.
She is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Bonneville of Barron, and Jamie (Sara) Bonneville of Stillwater, Minnesota; grandchildren, Josh (Cassie) Bonneville of Crown Point, Indiana, Ashley (Brandon) Mihalic of Highland, Indiana, Sam Bonneville and Eloise Bonneville of Stillwater, Minnesota, great-grandchildren, Jason Mihalic and Lily Mihalic of Highland, Indiana, nieces Cara (Joe) Moore of Eureka, Missouri and Kathy Shipman (fiancé Scott Scherwinski) of New Richmond, Wisconsin; brother, retired Air Force Colonel Edwin (Sally) Gunderson of Barron; grand-niece Sydney Moore and grand-nephew Matthew Moore of Eureka, Missouri; and many other beloved relatives and friends, many of whom were lifelong.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jason Bonneville.
Anyone who knew Darlene, knew that she was loving and caring. She had an immense passion for her community, church, friends, and family, and was always a source of positivity. Darlene’s family and friends will miss her more than words can say.
A funeral service for Darlene McGiffin will take place at Salem Lutheran Church in Barron on Tuesday, December 7th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be on Monday, December 6th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday morning. The burial will follow the funeral service at the Wayside Cemetery in Barron. Reception and lunch will be provided at Salem Lutheran Church following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salem Lutheran Church or the Lutheran Hour are requested by the family.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
