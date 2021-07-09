Daniel L. Lapcinski, 67, of Sheboygan, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home following a brief illness.
Born November 17, 1953 in Rice Lake, WI, Daniel was a son of the late Aloysius and Betty (McGlade) Lapcinski. He attended school in the rural Rice Lake area and graduated from Sheboygan Falls High School in 1971. On December 3, 1983, he was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Schultz in Sheboygan.
Dan worked as an extruder operator for Spartech for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the Koenig Conservation Club, the Brill Sportsman Club and the Dunbar Sportsman Club. He enjoyed spending up north at the cabin where he enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Lapcinski, Sheboygan; his step-son, Alex Kell, Sheboygan; his sister and brother, Teresa (Kevin Hiebing) Lapcinski, Sheboygan, and Mark (Carol) Lapcinski, Mikana, WI; two nieces, Danelle (Daryl) Anderson and Tara (Jamie) Skar, both of Birchwood, WI; and many relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Aloysius and Betty Lapcinski and brother Gregory Lapcinski.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 24th at the Brill Community Park from 1:00-5:00 p.m.
