Daniel (Dan) Joseph Kritch, age 93, passed away with a family by his side on May 3, 2022 at Agrace Hospice in Janes- ville, WI. He was born on March 19, 1929, to Olive (Demars) Kritch and Ja- cob Henry Kritch in Rice Lake, WI. Dan attended the Dobie Catholic School and went on to attend Rice Lake High School. A er leaving home, Dan worked on various farms in Wash- ington state and the Dako- tas. In March of 1947, at 18 he joined the US Army/Air Corp and became a ight crew chief. He served for 6 years. A er his service, Dan worked as a trucker, logging, mining and even- tually settles in Colora- do Springs, CO where he worked for civil service at Fort Carson, CO. A er re- tirement, he moved back to Wisconsin where he designed and built himself with the help of family a beautiful home in Chetek. He loved reading, good music, gardening and lit- tle dogs. He was a dedicat- ed Packers fan. St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital was his charity of choice and donated for over 30 years around Christmas. He was a member of the Ameri- can Legion for 37 years.

Dan is survived by his children: Deborah LaP- lante of Merrimac, WI and Connie (Bill) Shane of Wa- tertown, WI; 5 grandchil- dren: Ti any, Stephanie, Je rey, Bryan, and Sarah; 11 Great Grandchildren: Sonja, Allison, Aliyah, Ja- cob, Tyler, Logan, Bray- don, Christian, Katlynn, Riley, and McKenna: 3 Great-Great Grandchil- dren; Weston, Scarlet, and Landon. 5 sisters: Cherry Ann (Tootie) Taylor, Gloria Fraser, Elaine Dwyer, Judy Sanders and Lana Sa ert; 1 Brother Terry Kritch.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordan Kritch, 3 sisters: Ella Strother, Irene Stodola, and Carol Amans.

On June 1, 2022, a 10 am visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Dobie, WI. Internment will be at the VA National Cemetery in Spooner, WI at 2 pm.
 In lieu of owers, dona- tions can be made to St. Jude Children’s hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Kritch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments