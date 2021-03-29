Daniel Libner of Rice Lake, WI passed away peacefully on March 22, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, WI. Dan was born to Elmer and Beverly Libner on March 24, 1945 in Leavenworth, KS.
A spirited individual, Dan spent his whole life dedicated to serving others. He worked at the Barron County Day Development Center for 32 years, and often shared fond memories of those he spent time with. In his retirement, Dan enjoyed watching his favorite Wisconsin sports teams, including his beloved Green Bay Packers, and camaraderie with friends. If he wasn’t at home watching sports, you could find Dan at any of the local restaurants meeting up with friends and sharing a meal.
Dan is preceded in death by both of his parents, little brother Johnny, and other extended family.
Dan is survived by his children, David Allen, Daniel (Dorcas) Libner of Muldrow, OK, Casie Libner of Rice Lake, WI, Luke Libner of Rice Lake, WI, and Aaron (Erin) Libner of Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Tabitha (Ted) Bradley, Cara (Gideon) Millar, Samuel, Levi, Sarah, Annamarie, Laura, Noela, Silas, and Raelynn; and great-grandchildren. Dan loved his family very much and was thankful for every opportunity to connect with them, near and far.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Dan’s good friends Lee Kuhl, Brian Mullin, and Debra Haynes for all their assistance the last couple of years and being so wonderful to our Pops.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Dan’s name.
Visitation and memorial service for friends and family are tentatively scheduled for the afternoon of Friday, May 7, 2021 at 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Homes in Rice Lake. Please check their website for confirmation as the date approaches. Dan will be laid to rest in Birchwood Woodlawn Cemetery at a later time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.