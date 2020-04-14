Danette Picknell, age 49, of Barron, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 5, 2020, after a long hard fight with cancer.
She was born on January 10, 1971 in Racine, Wisconsin to Wyman Solie and Myrla Davis. She grew up in Hillsdale and attended Barron Schools. On February 26, 1994, she married Todd Picknell at First Lutheran Church in Barron. For the last 17 years, she worked as a general manager for Monroe Manor in Barron. She retired in October, 2019 due to her health issues.
She loved spending summer weekends in Minong at the family cabin. There, she enjoyed four wheeling trips and sitting on the porch with good company. She had a love for gardening and loved putting time into her backyard. She took pride in her flower garden and always loved showing it off. She enjoyed watching the Brewers with her husband and friends, and of course, loved watching her beloved Vikings. You could always find her curled up in her chair with her two dogs whom she loved.
Danette will be missed by her husband, Todd; son, Dane Picknell of Barron; daughter, Bailey Feidt of Rice Lake; five grandchildren; brother, Kirk (Cheryl) Solie of Chetek; sister, Deanna (Jay Amundson) Clark of Rice Lake; mother-in-law, Barb Picknell of Barron; and sister-in-law, Lori Schmitz of Barron. Along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Danette was preceded in death by her father, Wyman; mother and step-father, Myrla and Scott Samuels; brother, Wesley Solie; father-in-law, Gene Picknell; and brother-in-law, Paul Schmitz.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
