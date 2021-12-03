Dan Hansen, age 67, of Rice Lake, WI, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home.
He was born on February 23, 1954 to Roger and Delores (Brunette) Hansen. Dan graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1973 and then became an apprentice plumber at Mally’s Plumbing and later he became a journeyman plumber for many years. Dan was very proficient in his job and everyone knew he was the best plumber in the area.
He enjoyed hunting, trapshooting, fishing, canoeing, tinkering, inventing things and also built three boats. Dan had a great sense of humor and enjoyed colorful rhetoric.
He is survived by his brother, Peer Hansen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Delores Hansen; a brother, Roger; a sister, Olenna.
Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
Funeral Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
