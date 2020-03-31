Damien LeVan, 32 of Rice Lake, WI passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
He was born in Rice Lake to Robert and Kim LeVan on May 3, 1987. Damien graduated from Rice Lake High School in 2005 and then went on to graduate from WITC in 2006 with a degree as an Automotive Technician. He worked as a mechanic at Toycen Motors of Bloomer, Meineke Car Care Center in Eau Claire and always made time to fix family and friends vehicles on the side. Throughout the years he also worked with the family business Northern Heating, Inc. as an HVAC technician and most recently took a part time job at Rand’s Lane’s in Rice Lake.
Damien’s passions in life were cars, motorcycles and bowling. He spent his spare time working on his Audi TT adding aftermarket parts always trying to make his car stand out. When he wasn’t working you could also find him at the lanes bowling in the weekly leagues. He most recently started coaching youth bowling. Damien would do anything to help others and make others happy, expecting nothing in return. He always had a sense of humor and shared many laughs with his friends and family. Damien will be greatly missed by many.
Damien is survived by his father, Robert C. LeVan (Natalie Scott-Basty); brother Devon (Katie) LeVan; sister, Cassandra LeVan; nephews, Grayson LeVan & Flynn Overly; niece, Kinsleigh LeVan; maternal grandparents, Chong Yi and Jerold Breed; paternal grandparents Robert and Chris LeVan; grandmother figure, Betty Prytz along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Damien was preceded in death by his mother Kim LeVan; and uncle, Jerold Breed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
