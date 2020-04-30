Dagmar Jacobson, age 101, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Rice Lake, WI.
Dagmar was born on December 10, 1918, the fifth of seven children to Maren and Carl Mathiasen in Alden, Minnesota.
She graduated in three years, second in her class, from Alden High School. She earned her teaching certificate and was in charge of Grades 1st through 8th in a one room school house. Years later, when asked to speak at a dedication of that schoolhouse as a historical site she said, “My goal was to teach people to read because if a person can read they can learn anything and if a person can learn they can do anything.”
In 1937, on vacation with a friend in Rice Lake, she met Allan Jacobson who preceded her in death in 2006. They were married on June 20, 1939 and lived on the shore of Rice Lake and then on the banks of The Red Cedar River. On occasion, in winter, they would snowshoe across Rice Lake to get groceries. When WWII broke out, Allan served in the Army and Dagmar worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital. Upon his return, they purchased what would become The North Shore Grocery and Sporting Goods. Together, they ran this business until retirement in 1986.
In 1953, they adopted a son, James T (Jamie) who survives her as well as many nieces, nephews and friends who were treated like family.
In addition to helping at the store and raising Jamie, Dagmar was very active in Rice Lake organizations and Bethany Lutheran Church beginning in 1939. She was also known for her beautiful gardens, her generosity and her cooking. MANY people were the recipient of bouquets of flowers and wedding arrangements. She was also generous with time, giving to others without acknowledgement.
She also had a great sense of humor. At a party for her 90th birthday she spoke and addressed one of the guests by saying, “I wanted you invited because I didn’t want to be the oldest person here.”
For those who knew her, she will be remembered as a beautiful, gracious and kind lady.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus Pandemic restrictions on public gatherings with burial in the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
