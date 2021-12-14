Craig Schneider, age 73, passed away on November 25th in St. Paul, Minnesota.  He was born on February 18th, 1948 to Francis and Lillian Schneider and is survived by his two sons, Henry and Peter Schneider.

Craig was passionate about the outdoors.  He enjoyed long drives through remote places, often returning to Nebraska where he would spend days and weeks bird watching.  His drives also took him through Canada and the Rocky Mountains where he captured beautiful nature photos.  He lived a simple life on his own terms and will be remembered for his wit and kindness.

You can view his virtual memorial at www.TheVirtualEventCenter.com.  The recordings will remain available on the site through January, 2022.                    

