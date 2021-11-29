Constance Czekalski, age 91, of Rice Lake, Wis., died Monday, November 22, 2021, in Rice Lake.
She was born on January 19, 1930 in Minneapolis, Minn., to Willis and Mabel (Denham) Arnold. Connie graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1948. She was married to Harold Miller on October 22, 1949 in Rice Lake. They owned and operated a dairy farm and raised their 8 children on the farm and he preceded her in death on December 23, 1972.
Connie later married Leo Czekalski on December 18, 1982 in Weyerhaeuser, and farmed there for many years. Later, he preceded her in death.
Connie loved to crochet, play the piano and organ, be a mother, bake, cook, be with her family and at church.
She is survived by three daughters, Beverly (Bob) Zientara, Barbara Miller and Jennifer (Justin) Fonfara; four sons, Stewart (Debbie) Miller, Steven (Sheryl) Miller, James (Lauri Winterfeldt) Miller and John (Lori) Miller; a daughter-in-law, Chris Miller; stepdaughter, Nanette (Tim) Sutherland; three stepsons, Mark (Sharon), Dale, and Joe Czekalski; 20 grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marlene and Shirley Arnold; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold Miller and Leo Czekalski; a son, Stanley Miller; a stepson, Robert Czekalski; her parents, Willis and Mabel Arnold; two sisters, Phyllis Johnson and Carol Bartell; three brothers, Paul, Robert and Bruce Arnold; and two great-grandchildren, Jade and Wesley.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Assembly of God Church, 825 W. Knapp St., Rice Lake, the Rev. Alan Klasi officiating, with interment to follow in Orchard Beach Cemetery, Rice Lake. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is assisting the family.
