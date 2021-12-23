Connie Demers, 62, of Rice Lake died peacefully in her home Sunday, Dec. 19 after an arduous and courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 31, 1959, in Rice Lake, WI to Merlin and Caroline (Quick) Boortz.
She was married in Rice Lake on February 20, 1982, to Michael Demers, and they were together for almost 40 wonderful years.
Connie adored her grandchildren and soaked up every minute she could with them. She loved writing music, singing and playing her guitar, crafting, drawing, watching birds, and especially hunting and fishing with her husband.
Connie is survived by her husband, Michael Demers; children: Stacey (Stuart) Demers-McFarland and Mitchell (Kelly) Demers; grandchildren: Aiden McFarland, Lillian McFarland, Grayson Demers, Eleanor Demers, Elijah Demers, and Payton Hyland; siblings: Diane (Dan) Siewert, Rick (Sue) Boortz, Janet (Lynn) Schnacky, and Cindy (Jim) Larson; many nieces and nephews, and other dear family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Merlin and Caroline Boortz.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at Maranatha Church with Pastor Cody Kargus officiating. Burial will be in Sumner Cemetery. Pallbearers are Stuart McFarland, Dana Siewert, Andy Amundson, Josh Puig, Travis Puig, and Brandon Blihovde. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Amundson and Rod Blihovde. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
