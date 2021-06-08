Clayton Aspseter, 89 of Rice Lake, WI died on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family following a short battle with cancer. He was born on March 2, 1932 in Cook County, IL to Harold and Veda Aspseter.
Clayton married Jeanette Birdsill on July 16, 1952 in Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Superior, WI. She preceded him in death on October 14, 2017.
Clayton joined the Army at the age of 20 and served in Second Armored Division. He spent 25 years as a telephone guy with GTE. After retiring he found time to take on driving school bus for the Rice Lake Area School District. He and Jeanette loved to travel through the years and even invested in a place in Florida where they loved to spend the winter months together. Clayton loved to fish and hunt with his son and family, dine out at the Exeland Cafe, Maxine's, and spending any time he could surrounded by his great-grandchildren that made him smile all through the years. He spent much of his time teaching valuable lessons about life and loving your family. Clayton was a member of the Exeland Legion and a member of the Exeland Methodist Church.
Surviving children are Clayton Aspseter of Colfax, WI, Debra and Robbie Westfall of Montana. three grandchildren; Vanessa (Travis), Kirk, and Kristen, six great-grandchildren; Brohde, McKenzie, Charleigh, Emersyn, Kirk Jr, and Journey and four siblings; Janet Burcalow of Spokane, WA, Edward Aspseter of Weyerhaeuser, WI, Sharon Villard of Wausau, WI, Susan Leader of Exeland, WI
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jeanette and a brother Harold D. Aspseter.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Exeland Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial was next to his wife in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.