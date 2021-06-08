Clarice Linton, age 80, a current resident of Shell Lake, and formerly of Sarona, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
She was born on March 10, 1941, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to parents Clarence and Anna (Larson) Jacobson. Clarice’s grandparents came to America from Norway, and her heritage was shown in her stubbornness! Clarice quit school early to help her mother work in the kitchen at a huge potato farm, where both her parents worked. There was never a meal without potatoes!
During her life, Clarice tended bar and cooked in the Shell Lake and Cadott communities, and most recently at the Chetek VFW. She always welcomed the patrons with her quick sarcasm, along with “the look.”
Clarice was known for being a fantastic cook! She cooked turtle, smelt, and liver and onions for many feeds and made a wonderful baked chicken and potato Sunday dinner for her customers. Nobody would ever leave hungry because she would cook enough to feed an army, even at family gatherings. She cooked her way into a lot of hearts!
Clarice made many friends along her way and she thought of you all as her family – She loved you.
Clarice is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mike; daughters, Susan (Gary) Johnson and their two sons, Dawn Rummel and her son, and daughter, Mick Rummel (April Coyle) and their daughter, stepdaughter and great friend Cathy Rummel Bednar and her daughter and son; stepson, Michael “Mickey” Linton, and his son; sisters, Evelyn Leon and her twp children, Linda (Mike) Gorrell and their four children, and Marlys (Brian) Klebenow and their daughter; brother Eugene Jacobson; and family relative, friend, and caregiver Terri Smith.
Clarice is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Jacobson, and stepdaughter, Lori Linton.
A celebration of Clarice “Jake’s” life will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Spooner Funeral Home with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Clarice’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
