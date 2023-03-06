...CONTINUED IMPACTS FROM WHAT FELL OVERNIGHT, IN COMBINATION
WITH AREAS OF DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING, WILL RESULT IN
SLICK ROADS AND SLOW TRAVEL THIS MORNING...
.One final round of potential accumulations are currently in
South Dakota moving towards western Minnesota. Outside of this
band, areas of drizzle and light snow are possible this morning,
with roadways likely slick from what fell overnight. Any snow
left on roadways will turn to slush as we warm above freezing by
the mid morning.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Clarence John Peters, 92 of Rice Lake, entered into the presence of the Lord and was reunited with his beloved wife, Nancy, on February 22nd, 2023. He passed away peacefully from this life on to his eternal home with family by his side. Clarence will be greatly missed by many as he was such a likeable man, a wonderful disciple of Jesus Christ, and his kindness knew few boundaries.
Clarence was born December 26th, 1930 to John and Marie Peters. He was raised in Mountain Lake, MN in a conservative Christian home. His parents were Mennonite, and he attended their church until he left home and entered the Army. Clarence served during the Korean War as a cook and was medically discharged. He didn’t have much to say about his time there, but we knew he disliked most of the foods that he had to prepare at that time. He always ate what was put in front of him and was grateful for it even if he disliked it. When Clarence and Nancy came out of the nursing home and into the home of their son and daughter-in-law, Angela made new house rules for them; no longer were they expected to eat anything they didn’t like or clean their plates if she filled it too full. Clarence was so set in his ways, that he was a tough nut to crack! Many times, Angela had to remind him of the “new” rules and that the family dog, Lily, would gladly take care of his leftovers. Many laughs were had around the kitchen table and Clarence was relieved to never have to eat tuna fish, tomato soup, powdered milk and eggs, SOS, and anything else that he disliked from his army days. His family loved to spoil him with sweets, candy, and ice cream until he passed away. He lived with family for his final 6 ½ years. He loved being home in his recliner and driving everyone crazy flipping through tv channels faster than a millennial hacker. Clarence could watch 4 different sporting events, Fox News, and Hee Haw all at the same time. His favorite things to watch were WWE type wrestling, M*A*S*H, and The Christian Worship Hour every Sunday morning. He also enjoyed doing word finds and visiting with company. Of course, pre-retirement, Clarence was a busy man.
