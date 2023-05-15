Chunsong Hedman, 84, of Rice Lake WI, passed away on Monday, May 8th, 2023. 

She is survived by her son, Jon Hedman, 2 granddaughters and 2 grandsons. 

To plant a tree in memory of Chunsong Hedman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments