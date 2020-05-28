Christopher Peterson, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2020 at his residence in Minneapolis, MN.
Chris was born November 3, 1968 in Minneapolis, MN to Gary and Mary Ann (Bader) Aklestad. He had two younger siblings, Stacy and Aaron. After his parents divorced the family moved to Barron County where Chris soon discovered the country boy side of his heart. He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking and four-wheeling. He also showed exceptional skill in carpentry and small engine repair throughout his life.
He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1987. There he met his soon to be wife Jennifer Sadowski. They married June 16th, 1990 and together had a daughter, Chelsea, and a son, Travis. They lived outside of Rice Lake for many years until they later divorced.
He was a long term employee of Johnson Truck Bodies from 1990-2004 as well as helped many with his carpentry and roofing ability.
Chris is survived by his children Chelsea Peterson (Cory Schnieder) and Travis Peterson; two grandchildren, Elliana and Levi; his mother, Mary Ann Peterson; sister, Stacy Haynie and brother, Aaron Peterson; nieces, Lauren and Sabrina; nephews, Austin, Drew, Alex and Cody. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Aklestad.
A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later time with family and friends.
