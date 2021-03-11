Christine Boyk, age 61, of Rice Lake, WI, died March 10, 2021.
She was beautiful, bubbly and courageously battled her second round of cancer. Christine was a light in every life she touched. She was happy, giving and kind to everyone she met. Christine was an angel on Earth and is now our Angel watching over us.
She was born on December 31, 1959 in Brookfield, WI to John and Herta Forrester, proud German immigrants. Christine loved her friends like they were family. She loved bright colors and everything crazy and bold. She loved animals, especially hippos and her numerous fur babies.
She is well-known in the Rice Lake area because of her jobs at Seneca, Menards, Gordy’s and numerous jobs in the area. Christine made a huge impact on many lives in her 30 years in this area.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jerome Boyk and her fur babies, Brindi and Blackie. Christine was five of six children, John, Robert (Robin), Peter (Kathy), Barbara and Marlene. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marlene.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
Cards and condolences for Jerry can be sent to Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
