Christal Kraimer, age 25, of Rice Lake, WI passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN died of unknown causes.
She was born on August 28, 1994 in Rice Lake to Lisa Kraimer and John Kodesh. Christal graduated from high school and then attended WITC. She was a CNA in a nursing home and also worked at Magna House in Rice Lake as a caregiver.
She was a beautiful, vibrant, fun loving girl who loved life and loved her family and friends dearly. Christal was talented, smart, artistic and the best mommy ever.
She is survived by her two daughters, Aleeya Rayne Rohde and Vianna Rose Ruthenberg; boyfriend, Jeffrey Cole; mother and step father, Lisa Kraimer-Arneson and David Arneson; father, John Kodesh; three sisters, Courtney Kraimer, Angela Arneson and Jannette Kodesh; brother, John Arneson; maternal grandmother, Delores Kraimer; paternal grandparents, Jack and Betty Kodesh; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Herb Kraimer.
A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will also be another gathering in August around her birthday.
