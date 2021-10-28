Cheryl Hughes, 66, of Fairmont, MN and formerly of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Saturday, October 23 in Eau Claire, WI. Cheryl was born on June 21, 1955, in Oakland, CA to Robert and Joan Fogg. Cheryl worked in the grocery business for many years but recently she made her children and grandchildren her primary business!
She is survived by her husband, John; her daughter, Shawna Moore and son Bryan Moore; and three stepdaughters, Christine Hughes-Senneff, Shelia Sutphin and Mary (Katie) Meeker. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert and her stepdaughter, Jennifer Hughes. Cheryl is survived by five siblings and was the oldest of the six children. Her grandchildren (15) are spread out between Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nevada.
There will be a celebration of life at the Lake View Funeral Home in Fairmont on Saturday, October 30th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 205 Albion Ave, Fairmont, MN. Their number is (507) 238-2215.
Instead of flowers we have selected to ask that if you wanted to do something for Cheryl please send your donations to the food bank in Fairmont, MN. Their contact information is:
Heaven’s Table
Food Shelf
909 Winnebago Ave.
Fairmont, MN 56031
507-238-5424
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.