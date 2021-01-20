Cheryl Wollersheim, 63, of Bethel, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly Friday, January 8, 2021 at her home. She was born in Rice Lake, Wisconsin April 9, 1957 to Marshall and Hazel (Dietrich) Borofka.
Cheryl grew up on a farm north of Brill and as a teenager worked at her parents A&W Root Beer stand in Birchwood. She graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1975 and attended UW-Eau Claire. She was employed by Mr. Steak in Wausau, and later moved to LaCrosse and was a service representative for cable TV. Cheryl married Allen Wollersheim 11-10-1979 and they moved to Minnesota. She would become the VP of finance for the American Cancer Society in Minneapolis. In semi-retirement, she was the office manager for a private business in the Forest Lake area. In retirement she would volunteer much of time to work with senior citizens. She enjoyed the outdoors and watching wildlife, needlework and reading. Cheryl also enjoyed having pets, and her cat, Grace, misses her.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Allen, brother Dean (Marilyn) Borofka, sister-in-law, Linda Borofka, brother and sister-in-laws, Steve and Tammy Wollersheim, Kevin and Pam Wollersheim. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Brian, her father and mother-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Rice Lake area later in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.