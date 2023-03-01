Charlotte "Char" Jean Romportl passed away at home on February 23, 2023 with her sons and daughter-in-law by her side.

She was born June 6, 1943, in Rice Lake, WI to Frank and Beatrice (Smothers) Coon. She was the 4th of 12 children born to the couple.

