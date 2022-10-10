Charlotte A. Smith, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI died Sunday, September 25th, 2022 at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake. She was born March 15th, 1944 in Barron, WI.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, Archie & Ethel (Holman) Smith.  She is survived by a cousin: John Holman of Morristown, MN & a second cousin: Jim (Joy) Anderson of Prior Lake, MN.

