Charles Lawton, age 67 of Rice Lake, WI passed away December 15, 2021 at home with his family.
He was born on April 1, 1954 in Rice Lake to Stewart and Evelyn (Carlson) Lawton. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1972 and was married to his high school sweetheart Rita Osborn on June 18, 1977.
Charlie owned and operated Charlie’s Drywall for 45 years.
He was well known in the community for being active in horseshoes, bowling, and pool leagues, even serving as president of the North County Horseshoe League for many years. His passion was golfing, he spent many summers running the men’s golf league at Butternut Hills and planning the Class of ’72 Annual Golf Outing. He was an avid sports fan and watched every Packer, Badger and Brewer game.
He was a big man with a big personality and a big heart. His favorite thing was to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife Rita; sister Kathleen Lawton; his two children Amanda (Jake) Smith and Jennifer (Dillon) Lapcinski; and five grandchildren, Dylan, Summer, Samuel, Henry and Kennet; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stewart and Evelyn; two brothers, Steve Jensen and Kevin Lawton; and a sister, Sharon Miller.
A Celebration of Life will be held on December 30, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
