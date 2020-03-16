Charles Durand, age 87, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 3, 1932 in Webster, WI to Lewis and Jennie (Stafne) Durand. Charles graduated from the Spooner High School in 1951. He was married to Patricia Weiler on September 25, 1951 in Valparaiso, Indiana and they owned and operated a dairy farm in Bear Lake Township for many years. Charles worked for the carpentry union and then he owned and operated Durand Custom Carpentry and built his own home and buildings.
He loved old tractors and enjoyed refurbishing them. He enjoyed hunting, old guns and taking care of his yard and garden. Charles enjoyed being on family gatherings and will be truly missed by them.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pat Durand of Rice Lake; three sons, Michael (Judy) Durand of Haines, Alaska, Dale (Rita) Durand of Naples, Florida and Bruce (Terri) Durand of Bloomer, WI; five grandsons; four granddaughters; 20 great-grandchildren; five sisters, Mary Morrow of Bend, Oregon, Shirley Muller of Spooner, WI, Audrey (Al) Moore of Yorktown, V and Eileen Corso of Weatherford, Texas; five sisters, Mary Morrow of Bend, Oregon, Shirley Muller of Spooner, WI, Virginia (Dan) James of Spooner, WI, Audrey (Al) Moore of Yorktown, VA and Eileen Corso of Weatherford, Texas; a brother, Michael (Marilyn) Durand of Burnsville, MN; an aunt, Evelyn Singerhouse of Prairie Farm, WI; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Jennie Durand; and three sisters, Rose, Betty and Kaye.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
