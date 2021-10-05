Charles Brown 67, recent Ashland resident, received his wings in the early morning hours of September 15 with loved ones at his side. He was long time resident of Rice Lake as well as Bruce.
Charley (as known to friends) raised two girls with Carleen Rich and remained life-long friends. He worked in the construction field for many years. In his free time, he ice fished, musky fished as well as deer hunted. He loved shooting pool and was on many leagues over the years. Weekends would find him watching Green Bay Packers and NASCAR and having backyard fires with his family.
Charley is survived by three daughters, Katie Brown of Prairie Farm, Elizabeth Brown of Ashland and Tarah Brown of Reno; a son, Robert of California. Also survived by Carleen Rich-Theis of Ashland and two brothers, Donald (racer) of Elkhorn and Ray (Brownie) of Beloit. Five grandchildren, Kadence of Tony, Kalub and Noah of Ashland and Logan and Zachary of Reno. Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Nathalie Brown and brother Robert.
A celebration of life will be held October 9th at Status Crow in Rice Lake from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Memorials are appreciated for final expenses.
