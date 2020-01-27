Charles Coleman, age 80, of Powell Wyoming passed away as he lived, on his terms Friday, November 29, 2019 at Spirit Mountain Hospice House in Cody, Wyoming comforted by his son, Dennis and daughter, Lori and embraced by our Savior.
He was born on March 2, 1939 in Rice Lake, WI to Paul and Francis (Shaver) Coleman.
Charles was known as Charlie by his family, and his friends called him Chuck. Charles lived many lifetimes in his 80 years, and was able to achieve almost every dream. He was an avid outdoorsman learning the tricks of the trade as a boy and later taught his children, and then his grandchildren how to hunt, trap, and fish. As a young man Charles loved adventures whether it was hopping a train to work at a carnival or traveling the rodeo circuit. He held many jobs in his life from operating underground cable machinery crews, welding, various factory jobs and truck driving. He was happiest when he was with family, drinking coffee with friends, working with horses or in the outdoors. He loved two-stepping, playing cards and going to horse events.
Charles decided to move out West to Wyoming in 2011 where he quickly made new friends, loved the milder winters, and fishing in the Sunlight Basin; however he missed hearing and seeing the many birds, and the flowers he surrounded himself with while living in Gordon, WI.
Charles is survived by his two sons, Kenneth (Gema) of Solon Springs, WI; Dennis (Shelley) Powell, Wyoming and his daughter, Lori (Gordy) Stoltz, Powell, Wyoming; six grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chuck, Matthew, Ashley, Jesse, and Billy; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, and sister-in-law, Smoky and Joyce of Solon Springs WI; a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen Coleman and Bill Middleton of Minneapolis, MN; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Paul and Francis Coleman; and three brothers, Robert, Paul Jr. and Ernest Coleman, and one sister, Karen Elliott.
Charles was cremated by the Ballard Funeral home in Cody, Wyoming and this spring there will be a small gathering of friends and family in the Sunlight Basin.
The service officiated by Bob Coleman followed by a celebration of life at the Elliott Cabin.
A celebration of life will be held in July in Gordon, WI.
