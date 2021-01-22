Charles Pechman, age 84, of Birchwood, WI; and formerly of Lombard, IL, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
He was born on June 2, 1936 in Berwyn, Illinois to Charles and Anna (Hajek) Pechman. Chuck graduated in 1954 from J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, IL, where he played trumpet in band and also had his own big band. He met Helen Novak at the Dale Dance Studios in Oak Park, IL, where he was a professional instructor and dancer. Chuck and Helen married on July 15, 1961 in Berwyn, IL and soon thereafter moved to Lombard, IL. Chuck served in U.S. Army and then had careers as a tool and die maker, auto mechanic, and carpenter, where he spent many years working for a custom woodworking company in Chicago, IL. He was a devoted supporter of his sons' athletic and musical endeavors. In addition, Chuck was an avid dog lover and model train enthusiast.
Chuck is survived by his two sons and daughter-in-law, Chad and Lisa (Willuweit) Pechman of West Chicago, IL and Michael Pechman of Mauston, WI; two grandchildren, Brianna and Chase Pechman; two sisters, Charlotte (Bill) Stupka of Plantation, FL and Evelyn Cotney of Opelika, AL; and three nieces, Nancy Miller, Connie Sokolowski, and Kathy Ziemann. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Pechman; and parents, Charles and Anna Pechman.
Private graveside services will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Birchwood Area Food Pantry, P.O. Box 201, Birchwood, WI 54817.
