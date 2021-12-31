Charles Halverson, 93 years old Korean War Veteran passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Cambridge Senior Living in Rice Lake, WI. He was a longtime resident of Rice Lake.
He was born on July 5, 1928 in Amery, WI to Oscar and Helen (Carlson) Halverson. On July 24, 1954 he married Marlys Tollefson at Bethany Church in Star Prairie, WI. To this union six children were born.
After serving time in Korea, Charles took a job with Wisconsin Hydro Electric which then was Northern States Power and eventually Excel Energy Company until his retirement.
In his retirement the family purchased the Handy Grocery Store in Cameron, WI. His right hand man in the meat department was his son, David. They owned and operated the store until fire took the building in 1991. After retirement Chuck was the handyman for any electrical repair or any repair needs for family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Marlys Halverson and five of his six children; Jodell Husby, William Halverson, Brenda Halverson, David (Kris) Halverson and Sharon (Tom) Schultz; 12 grandchildren, Benson (Samantha) Halverson, Brian Halverson, Ashley (Josh) Wahlstrom, Gavin Halverson, Meagan Halverson, Katie Halverson, Duncan Halverson, Quinton Halverson, Alex (Lauren) Halverson, Kassandra (Brent) Christensen, Kyra (Dan) Heidelberger and Zander Schultz; seven great grandchildren, Maddison Halverson, Mikah Halverson, Emerie Halverson, Bristol Wahlstrom, Kademin Wahlstrom, Lincoln Heidelberger, Sawyer Heidelberger; a sister-in-law, Judi Halverson; many nephews nieces, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael Halverson; a son-in-law, Robert Husby; his parents Oscar and Helen Halverson; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Florence (Marvin) Gherman and Phyllis (Gordon) Johnson; a brother, Milton Halverson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jon Cluppert officiating, with Military Rites accorded by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard interment in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
