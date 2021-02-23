Charles Snobl Jr., age 85, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
He was born on June 9, 1935, in Rice Lake to Charles and Blanche (Janecky) Snobl. Charlie grew up on the family dairy farm in rural Rice Lake/Haugen area. He attended Benjamin Franklin School and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1954. After graduation he served two years in the United States Army.
He worked for the Rice Lake Chronotype, Barron Ford, Automobile Rebuilders, Kohel Implement and then started his own tractor repair business.
He enjoyed deer hunting with the Penzkover gang and going on his yearly fishing trip to Canada.
He was married to Delores Pierce and that union gave them five children, Robert, Deborah, DeWayne, Kevin and Rhonda.
He is survived by his five children; a brother, Edward Snobl of Rice Lake; two sisters, Caroline (Don) Dostal of Cameron and Evelyn Snobl of Rice Lake; along with many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Blanche Snobl; and a brother, John Snobl.
Graveside Services and Military Rites will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m, Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated.
