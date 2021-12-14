Charles Lenhart, age 73, of Birchwood, WI, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home.
He was born on January 4, 1948 in Indiana to Clarence and Margie (Litherland) Lenhart. Charlie graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1966 and then entered the United States Army and served during the Vietnam Era. He worked at Johnson Truck Bodies in Rice Lake for many years.
Charlie enjoyed cutting wood, working on the farm, loved helping family and friends with projects and talking with anyone.
He is survived by his siblings, Ernest and Jan Lenhart & Margie and Joe Haines; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Margie Lenhart.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 13, 2021 at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.