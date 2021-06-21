Charles August Nelson, age 88, of Barron, passed away on June 16, 2021. “Grandpa Chuck” made the world a better place, lived life as full as anyone could and passed while napping in his favorite chair…..after completing his chores, of course.
Chuck was born in a small farmhouse three and a half miles north of Poskin on April 18, 1933 to Carl and Mildred (Meisegeier) Nelson. He and his parents moved a year later to Lafayette, New Jersey. He attended school there through the seventh grade. Chuck, his sister, Carol Jean, and their parents returned to Barron in June of 1946. He attended eighth grade at Pine Grove School located three miles northeast of Poskin. The following year, he attended high school in Barron, graduating in 1951.
Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War (32 of his 87 classmates in the class of 1951 served). He was an instructor in the 1st Infantry Division Communication School in Kansas and could still transmit Morse Code at 88 years old!
Chuck married his high school sweetheart, Sharlot Nelson, on July 18, 1953. They had two daughters, Karyn and Kathleen. Their son, Steven Charles, died at birth.
After his discharge from the Army, Chuck was employed by the Jerome Turkey Industry for 28 years; 15 years as a manager of the Breeder Division and 11 years as Director of Research and Development. Chuck headed up the Jerome team that won the National Live Heavy Turkey Contest for seven consecutive years and was selected the North American Avian Geneticist of the Year in 1968.
After leaving Jerome’s, Chuck’s professional life included a salesman for A.O. Smith Harvestore, a loan officer for U.S. Farm & Home Administration, and lastly working with his daughter, son-in-law and grandson in the family “wood shaving business” until 2015.
Chuck adopted his relationship with Jesus in 1961 and from that time forward, believed that Jesus was by his side everyday – all day.
Chuck was a life-long member of the Barron Masonic Lodge (later Blue Hills Lodge), the Indianhead Shrine Club and the American Legion Brown-Selvig Post 212. He was also a member of the Barron Farm Bureau (director for 12 years), Barron County Fair Association Board of Directors, President of Barron County 4-H Leaders Association, director of the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation, certified Wisconsin County Fair Judge for small animals and dogs and poultry. Chuck was active in the county 4-H dog project for 15 years. With his family, he bred and showed registered Suffolk sheep, winning awards at the Minnesota and Wisconsin State Fairs. Chuck won the “Rate of Gain” contest for ram lambs at the University of Wisconsin Arlington Experimental Station two consecutive years. He also served as state president of the WI Suffolk Association and President of the WI Sheep Breeders Association. He and Sharlot were selected as WI “Shepherds of the Year” in 1967.
Chuck and Sharlot were recognized in 2007 for their many years of support to the Barron County Fair. In 2010, Chuck was recognized by the Barron Ecumenical Men’s Club, receiving the “Man of the Year” award for his lifelong support of community projects.
In 2013, Senator Ron Johnson presented him with the flag of the USA that flew over our nations’ capitol on April 18, Chuck’s 80th birthday, for services to his community, state and union. Chuck was very proud of his involvement with the American Legion Brown-Selvig Post 212.
In 2016, Chuck was selected “Parade Marshall” of the Barron Fall Fest in recognition of his community service.
Chuck and Sharlot were great supporters of the Barron-Chetek Hockey Association and were honored when the lobby at the Barron Ice Arena was dedicated to them.
On May 12, 2018, he was thrilled to take part in the Freedom Honor Flight to Washington D.C. for his military contribution during the Korean War.
Above all else, Chuck was most grateful for his family. In his own words, “2 daughters you can’t beat, and 6 grandchildren – everyone fantastic. I just smile when I think about them. That is what I’m most pleased about. I’m so proud.”
Chuck is survived by his wife of 68 years, Sharlot; daughters, Karyn (Robert) Schauf of Barron and Kathy (Kevin) Splett of Almena; 6 grandchildren, Christian Schauf of Park City, UT, Gabriel (Katie) Schauf of Sussex, WI, Zachary (Brooke) Schauf of Barron, Jacob (Ashley) Schauf of Jordan, MN, Kaela (Jake) Sacquitne of Maple Grove, MN, and Kelton Splett of Minneapolis, MN; great-grandchildren, Greta, Gracie, Charlie, Hutton, Carter and Mallory; goddaughter, Alicia (Barry) Wirth of Ridgeland; sister, Carol Jean (Duane) Hegna of Baraboo; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant son, Steven.
A memorial service for Chuck was held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Barron. Visitation was from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday morning. Burial will be at Wayside Cemetery in Barron.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children and American Legion Brown-Selvig Post 212 of Barron are preferred.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
