Charlene Henk, age 80, died peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

She was born on April 24, 1941 in Stone Lake to Gladys (Davis) and Harold Melby.  

To plant a tree in memory of Charlene Henk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments