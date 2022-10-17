Casey Weber, age 32, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, October 7, 2022 in Rice Lake.
When Casey Weber was born June 10th, 1990, the Doc told her parents the weekend prior they were not leaving the hospital that night without having a baby. Typical of Casey, she decided to wait a week and share her birthday with her cousin Zach. Casey enjoyed her summers swimming and boating at her home and growing up playing at the Streuli farm and sleeping at the Romportl’s barn. As Casey entered Elementary and Middle School, she acquired a group of friends that any parent would be proud of. They were an amazing group of kids that became lifelong friends. As Casey entered High School she became the starting point guard for the basketball team and made the best of it, breaking the all time career point total at the school. After high school Casey attended UW La Crosse and later transferred to UW Eau Claire. After her college experience Casey moved to Hannau, Germany to be a nanny and also played basketball for the Hannau White Wings, a professional basketball club. After Casey moved back to the states she had various jobs before she met the love of her life, her fiancee Ryan (RJ) Johnson. She went back to school and received her degree as a Massage Therapist. She then opened an office in Rice Lake and had many happy satisfied clients. In October 2021, with the help of her #1 Packer fan Dave, she was inducted into the Rice Lake Warriors Hall of Fame bringing her so much joy. On October 4th, 2021 Casey became an Aunt to her new little best friend Elle Maria who she adored. Anyone who was lucky enough to meet Casey is forever changed by her genuine kindness and loving personality. Her sudden passing will leave a void in so many lives.
