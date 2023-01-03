Carolyn Ann Roberge, age 82, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, December 23, 2022 in Rice Lake. 

She was born on September 4, 1940 in Barron, WI to Everett and Mary (Kelnhofer) Reed.  After graduating from High School she was married to James Roberge on May 31, 1958 in Rice Lake. Together they raised a family of 4 children, ran an electrical contracting business called Happy Pines Electric, plus Carolyn ran a bookkeeping service called Happy Pines Bookkeeping. They were both very active at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary's Church in Strickland, WI. Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family doing camping, hunting and other family gatherings.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments