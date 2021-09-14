Carolyn Demers, 89, of Rice Lake died, September 10, 2021, at Woodstone Assisted Living. She was born April 9, 1932 in Rice Lake, WI to Henry and Emily (Stepanek) Wavrunek.
She was married in Rice Lake on May 15, 1954, to LeRoy Demers who preceded her in death on March 16, 2001. Carolyn was a practical nurse and farmed with her husband and loved to be outdoors.
Her heart to serve could be seen by all who knew her. Carolyn held offices in the Haugen PTA as the secretary, she was a 4-H leader for 27 years. Carolyn held many different positions with the Moose ranging from Chairman, Treasurer, Chaplin, Senior Regent, and Collegian. She was a member of the Lakeview Medical Center Auxiliary and held positions as the Chairman, Treasurer, Secretary, President, and Orientation Chairman. Additionally, she was in the American Legion Auxiliary for many years.
When Carolyn was not working at the hospital, volunteering, or helping LeRoy on the farm; she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, and watching the local wildlife. She especially loved the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her sons: Mike (Connie) Demers and Jim Demers; daughters: Debbie (Al) Madsen and Rosemary Demers (Bucky Wiesner), Diane Sullivan, and Darlene Demers (Jeff Klugow); 13 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; sister, Mary Jane (Terry) Griffin; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; children: Henry Eugene, Emily Eva, and an infant son; two grandchildren; and neighbor and friend, ‘Rollie’ Hayes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Rice Lake with Father Adam officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Pallbearers are her grandsons: Brandon, Mitch, Billy, Josh, Andy, Tony. Visitation will be from one hour before the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
