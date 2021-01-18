Carol Bellefeuille, 78, of Cumberland died, January 14, 2021 at Care and Rehab-Cumberland. She was born October 4, 1942 in Cumberland, WI to Boyd and Caroline (Huehn) Farlow.
She was married in Barronett, WI on July 29, 1961 to John Bellefeuille who preceded her in death on July 30, 2015.
Carol enjoyed spending her time gardening, often barefooted, watching the birds and admiring her flowers. She loved going on road trips with her daughters, four-wheeling, taking special trips to the casino, listening to music and playing her accordion. Carol valued her family and the time they spent together.
Carol is survived by three daughters, Shelley (Tim Richter) Weiss of Bethel, MN, Laurie (Paul) Busch of Sarona, and Rhonda (Alan) Holmes of Cumberland; seven grandchildren, Sean Schullo, Lauren Schullo, Caroline Weiss, Emily Busch, Elisabeth Busch, Aaron Waite and Trey (Meghan) Waite; three great-grandchildren, Treven Busch, Tyson Busch, and Skyla Schullo; and brother, Dennis (Loretta) Farlow. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; and parents, Boyd and Caroline Farlow.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, WI with Pastor Todd officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery. Pallbearers are Aaron Waite, Trey Waite, Sean Schullo, and Paul Busch. Visitation was from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Monday.
Skinner Funeral Home of Cumberland is serving the family.
