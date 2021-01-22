Carol Reinagle, age 79 of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
Carol was born on April 5, 1941 in Gilman, Illinois to Francis and Edel (Block) Tholen. She graduated from Gilman High School in 1959 and received her Bachelors Degree from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Business Education and Library Science in 1976 and her Masters Degree in Library and Info Science from the U of MN. She was married to Glen Reinagle on July 3, 1960. They lived in Gilman, IL, then moved to Fairbury, IL and in 1973, they moved to Rice Lake, where they have resided since.
Carol was a lifelong learner who shared the love of books, reading and technology with RLASD students as an elementary librarian from 1976 until her retirement in 2000. During that time she was responsible for establishing all six elementary school libraries, even serving students at rural district buildings in Brill and Oak Grove and the old Haugen School. She was instrumental in bringing technology to elementary students and drove the district technology bus before computers were in all schools. She was active in her profession at the state level, serving terms on the Wisconsin Educational Media Association Board of Directors, earning WEMA’s highest award as Media Education of the Year in 1998 and also chaired DPI Library Committees.
Carol loved classical music, especially piano music, and was an accordion player. She also sang in community choirs. She loved traveling to Europe, Panama Canal, Hawaii and Alaska. On annual trips to Lake Kabetogama in Northern MN long before and after it became Voyageur National Park, she perfected the art of simultaneously reading and fishing.
Carol is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Becki and Ken George of Birchwood; a son and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Patti Reinagle of Osceola; granddaughters, Amy (Matthew) Jacobson of Ashland and Sarah (Patrick) Wittak of White Bear Lake, MN; great grandson, Leif Jacobson; sisters, Sandra Ens of FL, Marlee Hunt of IL and Norma (Dennis) Blair of IL; brothers, Wayne (Alice) Tholen and Ray (Gin)Tholen, both of IL; brother-in-laws, Robert, Dale and Rex (Debbie Lane) Reinagle of Piper City, IL; special friends, Pauline Waters of Fairbury, IL, the Ladies of the Club Book Club and her one fat cat, Birch; nieces, nephews as well as many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Reinagle; her parents; a brother Donald Tholen; and sister, Shirley Meuser; and sister-in-law, Mary DeLong.
A private celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Rice Lake Methodist Church, with Rev. Susan Oeffler officiating. It will be live streamed so family and friends can celebrate Carol’s life a Rice Lake Methodist Church Facebook page or at Jon Tillung’s Facebook page. An extended family celebration of life will be held in Illinois in the Summer of 2021. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
In her memory, read a book to a child, read a book yourself, support libraries and become a lifelong learner.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations be made to: Carol Reinagle Memorial Scholarship Fund at 2752 27th Street, Birchwood WI 54817. Proceeds will be used to support educational opportunities for future educators and school librarians.
