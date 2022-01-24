Carol Bentley, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home in Cameron, WI on January 18, 2022.
Carol was born on March 19, 1940, to Margaret and James Ingraham in Aurora, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and James, mother and father-in-law, husband, Walter Charles Bentley Sr.; daughter, Mary-Ann Bentley, three brothers, and two sisters.
Carol is survived by her children, Debra (Tim) Frost, Diana Bentley, Susan (Richard Ludwig) Buhrmann, Dawn Bentley, Walter Charles Bentley Jr., Ann Bentley, and Pete Ingraham, 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Carol was all about the love of family, she raised six kids and always had love for more.
A memorial service for Carol will be held at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. with a visitation being held an hour before from 12:00-1:00 p.m.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home in Chetek, Wisconsin has been entrusted with arrangements.
