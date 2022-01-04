Carol Moe, 79, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 with family by her side at her home. She was born on December 26, 1942 to the late Leonard and Pauline Stoik.
Carol grew up in Rice Lake, Wisconsin, where she eventually met her husband, Tony Moe. They were united in marriage on May 14, 1966. Carol and Tony celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this past May. They resided in the Rice Lake area until moving to Fond du Lac and welcomed their son, Seely Moe. Several years later they welcomed their daughter, Nicole Moe. While raising her family, Carol worked as a secretary at various businesses throughout the Fond du Lac area.
Carol spent her time with her friends and family she loved, especially her grandchildren. She was very proud of her grandchildren and nothing brought her more joy than the time she got to spend with them. She enjoyed preparing her home for family get-togethers, meals and seeing everyone’s smiling faces. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.
Carol is survived by her husband, Tony; two children, Seely (Amanda) Moe and Nicole Moe; three grandchildren, Isabella (14), Kendall (11) and Owen (9); one brother, Greg Stoik; sister-in-law, Linette Kasmierkoski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, John “Jack” Kasmierkoski; her niece, Dawn Stoik; and four of Tony’s siblings, Ruth Marie Moe, Abbie Gayle Moe, Paul Moe and Michael “Mick” Moe.
Services: Carol’s family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 for visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A short prayer service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Cremation will take place following services.
Online condolences may be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
