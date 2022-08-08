Carol Ann Rudesill, 70, of Rice Lake died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born May 21, 1952, in Rice Lake, WI to John C. and Antonia "Toni" (Ryan) Johnson. Carol grew up in Hillsdale and graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1970. She was married in Rice Lake, WI on August 18, 1990, to Bruce Rudesill who preceded her in death on May 4, 2011. Carol is survived by her son, Cory (Chrissy) Johnson; grandchildren: Cayla Johnson, Johnathan Johnson, Cora Johnson, Austin North, and Dylan North; step-daughter, Tina Blanton; step-grandchildren: Samuel Blanton, Lauren Blanton, and Andrew Dorer; step-great-grandchildren: Eleanor and Easton; brothers: David Johnson and Steve Johnson; and many other family and friends. Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Rudesill; parents, brother Mark Johnson; and infant brother, Ricky.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, August 12, 2022, at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the funeral home and one hour before the service. Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Carol Rudesill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
