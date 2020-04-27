Carmen Bilse, 78, of Killeen, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas. Carmen Joyce Holmen was born on October 30, 1941 to Vernon and Clara Holmen. She grew up in Cameron, Wisconsin. She was married to Marvin Robert Bilse for 54 years, and she was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Killeen, Texas. Besides her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Bilse. Carmen is survived by her daughter, Heidi Jackson and husband Patrick of Texas; her son, Corey Bilse and his wife, Brittani of Texas; her six grandchildren, Hannah, Alexander, Brady, Charlie, Tilly, and Christen and her husband, Michael Smilovici of Israel; and her three great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Shally, and Tiferet.
Private burial services will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas. A funeral service and repast will be announced at a later date and will be held at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials, if desired, be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1007 Bacon Ranch Rd, Killeen, TX 76542, or a charity of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.