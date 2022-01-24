Byan Ae Buric, age 81, passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 18, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Byan was born in Seoul, Korea to Je Ho Byan and Son Doug Hung on March 15, 1940.
Byan met her loving husband, Chuck, of 57 years at Camp Casey, in Korea. Upon returning to the United States, Byan and Chuck started their life together in Chetek, WI. Byan was proud to have obtained her U.S. citizenship on May 17, 1978. Byan worked her entire life in the food industry. She was a fabulous cook, enjoyed traveling, hunting, camping, golfing, crab fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Byan’s favorite past time was cooking Sunday lunch for her family. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in sports, feeding her birds and cheering on her favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers. Byan was known for her compassionate nature, holding fundraisers for numerous coworkers, cooking for graduation parties and other events. Byan was famous for her egg rolls. For the last 10 years Byan and Chuck enjoyed spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Words cannot describe how she will be missed by her family. Not a day will go by that we will not think of her, she will always be in our hearts.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers.
Byan is survived by her husband, Chuck Buric; children, LuAnn (Brian) Brady, Jody (Dave) Schaaf, and Mike (Sandy) Buric; grandchildren, Kristin (Jed) Haas, Shane (Alexis) Brady, Sara Brady (Logan Osness,) Jeremy Schaaf, Jacob Schaaf, and Gunner Buric; great grandchildren, Kaylee Haas, Bennett Brady, and Josie Brady, as well as many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Chetek EMT’s Angelo Bristol and Ryan Olson for their professionalism and compassion while transporting our mother. Also the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital for the wonderful care she received.
Per Byan’s wishes, a private family gathering will be held at a later date.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral home has been entrusted with arrangements.
