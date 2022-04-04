Bruce Jacobs, age 70, of Cameron, WI died Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake. Bruce was born in Cumberland, WI to Earl and Betty (Shortner) Jacobs on March 15, 1952. Bruce graduated from Cumberland High School and later attended WITC-Rice Lake for Marketing. Later he worked at Falcon Drill and then at 3M in Cumberland from 1976 until 1993 when he suffered a stroke which left him paralyzed on one side. Before the stroke, he enjoyed fishing, traveling, cards and grilling. He would often grill chicken for weddings and outdoor events. He enjoyed going to the casino, and being on the boards for the football games. Bruce loved being around people. After his stroke, much of his socializing was done with daily phone calls to family and friends. Bruce was also an avid reader of non-fiction books, usually of U.S. and English history. Bruce could have been a winning contestant on “Jeopardy”, being able to shout out the correct answer from his chair before anyone buzzed in. He also loved watching Classic TV reruns. Bruce will be remembered as a caring and generous person. He would often give to anyone in need. Bruce had a strong faith in his Lord Jesus, often commenting on how he relied on Jesus to get him safely through each day.
Bruce is survived by five siblings; David Jacobs, Linda (Dave) Vilz, Terri (Lee) Geldernick, Cheryl Jacobs, and Pam (David) Hessel; six nieces and nephews; and eight grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Heidi (David) Jacobs.
