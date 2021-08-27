Brett Welsh, age 56, of Cameron, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Brett was born in Duluth, MN on June 15, 1965 to Walter and Darlene Welsh. He graduated from Central High School in 1984. Brett loved hunting and always brought home the buck. He really enjoyed being around everybody, especially the people he loved. Brett was an adventurous, fun loving guy who made an impression on everyone he met.
Brett was preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Walter Welsh. He is survived by his daughter, Lacey Welsh and granddaughter, IraRose (Grandpa Brett called her Irv); parents, Walter Welsh (Kiki Melin) and Darlene Welsh, sisters, Shelly Johnson and Tammyra (Steven) Koenen; brothers, Kerry Welsh and Kipp Welsh; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Brett’s wishes were not to be mourned but to be celebrated so there will be a “Party of Life” being held September 4th, 2021 at Saginaw Union Station, 6993 U.S. Hwy 2, Saginaw, MN 55779 at 3:00 p.m. to honor Brett Raymond Welsh and share some crazy “Brett” stories with us.
