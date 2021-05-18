Bradley Linder, age 72, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on December 31, 1948 in Cumberland to Charles and Mona (Early) Linder. Brad graduated from the Rice Lake High School and then was drafted in the United States Army, serving in the Vietnam Era and was later Honorably Discharged. He was married to Laura “Laurie” Gronski on October 2, 1981 in Webster, South Dakota.
He worked on the dairy farm with his father. He was in a band with his brother, Rick called Sir Richard and the Knights as a bass guitarist/singer. He also worked for Quanex in Rice Lake for many years. He enjoyed trapping, coon hunting, hunting, fishing and playing poker.
He is survived by his wife, Laurie Linder of Rice Lake; three sons, Keith Linder of Rice Lake, Jack (Lyndsey) Linder of Rice Lake and Jeff Linder (Julie Dexter) of Chetek and her children, Grace and Dylan; his mother, Mona Linder of Rice Lake; two sisters, Judy (Gil) McGarrity of Kennewick, WA and twin sister, Beverly Abrolat of Rice Lake; mother-in-law, Florence Gronski of Canton, WI; two sisters-in-law, Rose (Larry) Kopras of Birchwood, WI and Mary (Troy) Hom of Barron, WI; two brothers-in-law, John Gronski (Rita Richter) of Canton and Steve (Heather) Gronski of Chetek; two second sons, Greg Hartung of Rice Lake and Charlie Kadlec of Rice Lake; a second brother, Chuck Anderson of Sarona, WI; many nephews, nieces, cousins and other dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Linder, a brother, Richard “Rick” Linder; a sister, Diane Hakes, and father-in- law, John Gronski Sr.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at the Birchwood American Legion Post in Birchwood, WI from 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. with Military Rites accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post at 11:30 a.m.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
