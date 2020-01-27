Bonnie Checkalski, 68, longtime area resident, died peacefully in her sleep Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her home in South Range, WI. She was born in Rice Lake, WI, June 6, 1951, the daughter of Emil and Inza (Boortz) Manke.
She was united in marriage to Dennis Checkalski on January 22, 1972, and they were soon to celebrate 48 years of marriage.
Bonnie was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Superior, and was most recently employed at Super 8 Motel in Superior, until retirement. She was an avid gardener and cherished all things green. Above all, Bonnie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dennis Checkalski, South Range, WI; sons, Kelly Checkalski, Poplar, WI, and Scott Checkalski, Superior, WI; grandson, Evan Checkalski; brother, Terry (Jackie) Manke; sisters, Peggy (Gene) Rhode, Rosemary (Gary) Stone, and Pamela Manke; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Anna Checkalski (1998); and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on January 25 at St. Anthony Catholic Church Superior, Rev. Fr. Inna Pothireddy celebrating.
Burial was in St. Francis Cemetery.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, Superior, was assisting the family with the arrangements.
