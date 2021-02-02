Bonnie Westrich, 72, retired and formerly of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, passed away after a silent but long battle with chronic kidney disease on January 12, 2021, while in the care of St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay Wisconsin.
Bonnie was born in 1948 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Carl and Helga Bowers. Bonnie attended Hurley High School and married Billy Levit in Woodruff, Wisconsin in 1965. Bonnie attended college and earned a degree and worked for a time as a lab technician and had many different careers in her life. She worked as a chef at Dairymen’s Country Club, managed gas stations, owned a dairy farm and managed bars and restaurants. However, the job she loved the most was driving school bus when she lived in Rice Lake.
Bonnie’s love and devotion to her family was clear when she beamed with pride at the achievements of her children and grandchildren, no matter how small. Bonnie was kind and generous, o en sacrificing what little she had to the detriment of herself to help others. Bonnie had a smile that began in her eyes and lit up a room. As a result, she made friends everywhere she went and has maintained many of those friendships for decades. She was a wonderful cook and shared that talent with others both professionally and by opening her home to those that had no where else to go on holidays. There was always room for one more at Bonnie’s table.
Bonnie had many talents and loved to gar- den. She was so proud of her owers every sea- son and loved to show them off in her gardens which she seemed to be capable of creating near- ly any where she went. She taught her children how to ride horses and saddle their own horses and cultivated a life long love of riding in her chil- dren. Bonnie could sew and knit and crochet and gi ed her beautiful creations to many. There was not a challenge that she would not take on and her strength in the face of adversity was evident in her ability to persevere despite the many challenges she encountered in life.
Bonnie is survived by her two children, Tammy W. Levit-Jones (Mark Jones) and San- dra K. Levit; her sister April Ruppe (Joseph) and brother Wallace C. Bowers; her grandchildren Kayla Anderson (Thomas Ziemba) and Kevin Anderson (Stephany) and her great grand children Matthew and Isabella Anderson, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her mother Helga A. Bowers; her father Wallace C. Bowers; her sister Helen Casanova; her brother Gerald Nelson and her very special friend of 23 years, Norman Stevens.
Bonnie’s faith in the Lord was strong and she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ironwood, Michigan. Bonnie reaffirmed her commitment to the Lord as an adult and let this world to be with her heavenly father with her daughter Tammy holding her hand. A memorial service will be held in Ironwood, Michigan in the spring, her favorite time of year. Inquires regarding the memorial service can be sent to levitjoneslaw@ msn.com. 395504c23
