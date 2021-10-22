Bonita Jarvinen, 82, of Rice Lake died Saturday, October 16, 2021 at her home. She was born June 29, 1939 in Reeve, WI to George and Grace (Hoff) Pittman. She was married in Rochester, MN on September 11, 1975 to Graydon Jarvinen who preceded her in death on September 21, 2016.
Bonnie was a talented chef, gifted writer and wonderful singer with a feisty and unique sense of humor. She and Graydon worked in the music industry for many years, focusing mostly in the Country music genre. Her strength and faith provided the foundation for her most important work and greatest success, creating a warm and welcoming home and raising her loving children. She was the adopted mother and grandma to much of the neighborhood and beyond.
She is survived by nine children, Richard (Connie) Wallberg of Clear Lake, Yvonne (Dave) Nelson of Watertown, Michael (Stephanie) Wallberg of Stanfield, NC, Jeff (Jenalene) Wallberg of Turtle Lake, Staci (Dan) Harland of Weyauwega, Dan (Gretchen) Wallberg of Amery, Thomas (Shonece) Jarvinen of Rice Lake, Jolee (Barry) Jarvinen of Rice Lake and Edna (Michael) Polichnia of Rice Lake; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Victor (Lorraine) Pittman, and Diann (Marvin) Anderson of Chetek; many nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends, including her lifelong friend, Ellie Blihovde. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Amy Ka-lyn; great grandchildren, Aimalynn and Ethan; her parents; the other “Dandelion Sisters”, Georgian and Charlene.
A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021; 11:00 a.m. at Skinner Funeral Home, Rice Lake. Burial was at Wayside Cemetery - Barron. Visitation was one hour prior to the service .
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.