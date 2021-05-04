Bobbie White, 83, of Cumberland died peacefully in his sleep April 25, 2021 at Cumberland Healthcare and Rehab. He was born August 15, 1937 to Orval and Ella (Wille) White in Bear Lake Township, WI. He attended Rice Lake schools, graduating in 1955. On May 25, 1957 he married the love of his life, Ardys Thompson. Bob worked at Stella Cheese for over 30 years and then at Lammers Electric until his retirement. He shared his love of hunting and nature as a hunting safety instructor for 40 years. Bob was an active and faithful member of First Lutheran Church in Cumberland, serving God as council president for several terms as well as on several committees over the years as well as teaching confirmation classes.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ardys; children, Julie (Jeff) Anderson, Brian (Ann) White, and Laura (Steve) Schneider; grandchildren, Jessica (Ken) Freeman, Justin (Brandie) Anderson, Nicole (Jason) Swart, Hannah (Nick) White, Adam (Heather) Holmes and Kerri (Jillian) Dudley-Holmes; great-grandchildren, Nola, Alex, Davis, Sophia, Courtney, Morgan, and Jackson; sisters, Norma Thompson and Dorothy Eby; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Ella; brother, Carl; and sister-in-law, Beverlee; brother, Vern and sister-in-law, Ellen; nieces, Jerilynn and Trudy; and brother-in-law, Floyd.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Lutheran Church in Cumberland at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021, with interment at East Cumberland (Section Ten) Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be at the Skinner Funeral Home - Cumberland on Friday, May 7, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service.
